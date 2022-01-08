Will Young unmasked on ITV

It was ‘musicals’ week on The Masked Singer.

Tonight viewers watched Firework, Mushroom, Lionfish, Doughnuts and Robobunny perform following the departure last week of M People singer Heather Small as Chandelier who was the first to depart, followed by, in the second show of the festive weekend, Snow Leopard who was unmasked and revealed to be Gloria Hunniford OBE, correctly guessed by panellist Jonathan Ross.

In this evenings outing after all had taken to the stage, Lionfish and Firework faced the sing-off. Jonathan once again guessed correctly that Lionfish, who was picked to leave the stage, was Pop Idol winner Will Young. Rita also thought it could be Will in her guesses too.

On why he chose to do the show Will Young noted:

I thought the challenge of disguising my voice would be fantastic and also I loved the idea of playing a character!

The show is hosted by Joel Dommett, with panellists Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan.

The Masked Singer on ITV and ITV Hub continues on Saturdays at 7pm on ITV (and STV/UTV)