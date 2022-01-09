Pobol y Cwm: Iolo has a confession for Tyler | Rownd a Rownd: Kay is livid

This week in Cwmderi and Glanrafon…

A guilt-ridden Iolo decides to confess everything to Tyler. Following a heated conversation with Rhys, Jaclyn tells Hywel that they shouldn’t see each other anymore. Ffion returns from North Wales, but Arwen doesn’t make life easy for her. Jaclyn lets the cat out of the bag about Tesni’s pregnancy test and Siôn panics.

Gaynor must face her fears when her original birth certificate arrives in the post. Tesni tells Siôn that she wants to have a baby with him.

Pobol y Cwm, S$C, Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday 8 pm

English and Welsh subtitles, omnibus on Sunday

Kay is livid when she discovers that Ken has used their joint bank account to pay for his solicitor – and she is determined to seek revenge. Mali isn’t happy that Elen is refusing to let her stay with Efan – will Llŷr be able to put Elen’s mind at rest and get her to trust her daughter?

With Ken and Kay on the brink of a divorce, Mathew thinks it may be Vince’s time to make a move. Gwenno is on top of the world after last night’s events… until Anest bursts her bubble.

Rownd a Rownd. S4C, Tuesday and Thursday 8.25 pm

English and Welsh subtitles