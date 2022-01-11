Romcom Starstruck returns for second series

Series one was streamed almost 5 million times on BBC iPlayer, making it the channel’s biggest new comedy of 2021.

The romcom Starstruck, created by, written by, and starring Edinburgh Comedy Award-winning comedian Rose Matafeo, returns to our screens on the new BBC Three broadcast channel with its highly anticipated second series next month.

Having received huge critical applause, Starstruck has been nominated for Best Comedy Programme at the Broadcast Awards 2022, and Best Comedy Series at the Edinburgh TV Awards 2021, while Matafeo has been shortlisted for the Comedy Breakthrough Performer award at the National Comedy Awards 2021.

Co-written by Rose Matafeo, Alice Snedden, and Nic Sampson, and produced by Avalon for BBC Three in the UK and HBO Max stateside the second six-part series is set to continue the story of Jessie (Rose Matafeo), a millennial living in East London juggling two dead-end jobs and navigating the complications of becoming romantically involved with famous film star Tom (Nikesh Patel).

After having decided to stay and pursue a relationship with him, Jessie must deal with the real-world consequences of her grand gesture. Minnie Driver is set to reprise her role as Tom’s agent Cath, while Russell Tovey joins the cast for the brand-new run of half-hour episodes.