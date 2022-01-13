Pick of the Plots: Thursday 13th January

Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, January 13.

Harvey gives Aaron money in the hope that he can convince him not to go to Manchester but Aaron serves him some hard truths, leaving Harvey distraught.

Aaron’s actions soon catch up with him.

Meanwhile, worried that she is stringing Vinny along, Keegan has some firm words for Dotty. Later, Dotty turns down a date with Vinny, eventually admitting what Keegan said to her.

Elsewhere, Ben refuses to open up to Callum. Later, he receives a surprise visitor in the form of Pam, she heard about the attack.

Ben finally allows himself to break down as Pam comforts him. Phil later has a go at Ben for missing a work meeting.

Also, Mick’s stress levels are at a high as he contemplates his split from Linda. Rainie adds to the pressure and he soon has a panic attack.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Lives are in danger as Meena continues to terrorise.

Meanwhile, Priya is on the ball as she fields Cassie’s inquiries, but her urge to scratch her scars gets the better of her. When she exits the salon, she’s distressed to overhear Cassie making light of her scratching.

Elsewhere, Tracy makes a decision; Amelia is heartened that Noah sees her as a friend.

Also, Jai is crestfallen when his application for a loan is rejected.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Guilt overwhelms Ollie as he fears that he and Becky might have been responsible for what happened. Zara is determined to put an end to their relationship, but Becky uses flattery to employ Cindy to change Zara’s mind.

Meanwhile, as one of the McQueens is missing, Mercedes’s worst fears come true, and a chilling flashback reveals the sinister truth.

Elsewhere, Martine has to break some devastating news to Felix, and they exchange some hateful words. Saul is still loyal to his own agenda.

Also, Juliet is taken in for emergency surgery and Marnie lashes out at James. Later, tragedy strikes for the Nightingales.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm