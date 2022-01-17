Pick of the Plots: Monday 17th January

Your Pick of the Plots for Monday, January 17.

Gray suggests to Chelsea that they should register baby Jordan’s birth. She tells a concerned Whitney and Kheerat, who encourage her to stick to their plan.

Chelsea explains that even if Gray does go down, she will never get rid of him once he’s registered on the birth certificate. Whitney has an idea to help Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Phil feels guilty for keeping the extent of his possible sentence from Kat. Lola and Isaac let him know that Ben is struggling so Phil visits Ben to see for himself.

Later, at the police station DCI Keeble tells Phil his fate.

Elsewhere, Mick gives Rainie flowers as a thank you for their recent heart to heart. She lies to Stuart about where the flowers are from intensifying his suspicions that she is cheating.

Also, Dana asks Bobby to keep quiet about Aaron.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8pm

Sally is convinced that Tim is hiding something from her as Tim visits George to sort out his own funeral. When Eileen discovers what is going on Tim swears her to secrecy.

Later, after Kevin advises her to face the issue, Sally confronts Tim with her suspicions that he is having an affair. Tim denies this but his refusal to hug Sally does nothing to quell her doubts, and she later puts a tracker on his phone.

Meanwhile, Amy tells Summer, Asha and Aadi that she has done some digging and several other girls have been up skirted and harassed. Later, at the school, Amy attracts attention as she paints the words ‘Stop Protecting Sex Offenders’ onto the side of a building.

Mrs Crawshaw summons Tracy and Amy to a meeting and explains that she has no choice but to suspend Amy. Tracy blames Summer for failing to report the incident in the first place.

Elsewhere, Bernie is touched when Dev reveals he donated £3k to Joseph’s fund. When Dev suggests they have a night out, Bernie pulls him in for a kiss.

Also, Craig is shocked by something he sees.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm

Chloe hooks back up with Noah.

Meanwhile, as another loan application is rejected, Jai switches tactics and changes the name of the applicant to Laurel.

Elsewhere, Leyla and Jacob survey the damage to the allotment. They fail to notice Meena’s trinket poking out of the earth.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Flashbacks reveal the truth behind what happened between Ethan and Maya that night as the incriminating evidence lies in Ste’s stolen van.

Darren demands answers on Maya’s whereabouts, wanting to know if him and his family are safe, but will Ethan tell him the truth?

Sienna is beaming with joy after securing another cleaning contract, but her excitement is short-lived when she finds out that their van was stolen the night of the explosion. Ethan’s secret is threatened to be outed as Sienna sets out to locate the vehicle.

Meanwhile, Becky riles up a grieving James, so he decides to play a dangerous game with her, as the fate of her loved one lies in a coin toss.

Elsewhere, Damon panics when Liberty surprises him with a plan to go to New York – his credit cards have been hard hit by gambling recently.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm