Applications open for 2022’s BBC Elevate

The initiative is now open for applications for 2022.

More opportunities will be available than ever before, and placements will be offered across the UK, including all four Nations.

Nichola Garde, BBC Elevate Project Manager:

“Disabled talent often feel overlooked or experience barriers when trying to progress through the industry, and sadly this can mean that we lose exceptional people. BBC Elevate is making real change through a combination of top-tier experience and personalised support. We want to ensure talented people can flourish and progress in the creative industries, not in spite of their disability, but because they are able to bring their whole self to work.”

The scheme is for people with experience of working in production. Specifically either prior experience in a paid role in the TV industry or three credits in broadcast productions. Successful applicants will be offered placements – ranging from six to 12 months in length – within two years of being accepted onto the scheme. The initiative is talent-led and the candidates’ skills, experience and goals are the first consideration when sourcing the right placement match. The programme also provides the host production company with additional support, including disability confidence training.

BBC Elevate leads the concerted drive from the BBC to support disabled production talent into roles that genuinely grow their careers and is accelerating change across the industry, by creating a greater pool of off-screen deaf, disabled and neurodivergent talent regularly working in broadcasting. Delegates are provided with the opportunity to gain further industry experience, alongside access to tailored training, coaching and mentoring.

The scheme launched in December 2019 and, despite having to contend with challenges associated with the Covid-19 pandemic, it has now facilitated 16 placements on well loved BBC shows produced across the UK, including Strictly Come Dancing, The Repair Shop, The One Show, Rip-off Britain, Rap Game UK, Paramedics On Scene, Holby City, Two Doors Down, Would I Lie To You? and The Wheel.

Emma Loach, Commissioning Editor, BBC Factual, and Commissioning Lead, BBC Elevate:

“Having an initiative like Elevate means we can match brilliant talent with production companies and provide the necessary support to make each journey more accessible. It’s crucial that we continue to break down barriers when it comes to communication, and collaborate to create truly inclusive environments within productions.”

Almost all delegates who have completed their BBC Elevate placements have been offered new or extended contracts at their elevated level. For further information, and to apply, visit the BBC Careers site