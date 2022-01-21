Gallagher Premiership Rugby deal for ITV Sport

Premiership Rugby seals new partnership with ITV Sport.

ITV will show, free-to-air, live Gallagher Premiership Rugby matches and a weekly highlights programme up until the end of the 2023-24 season. This season four Premiership Rugby matches will be shown on ITV, in addition to the Final which is on ITV4.

Niall Sloane, ITV Director of Sport:

“We are delighted to announce this deal to bring regular free-to-air coverage of top-level club rugby to viewers across ITV’s platforms. It has been a pleasure working with BT Sport and our partners at Premiership Rugby in agreeing this deal and we look forward to showcasing the action and the stories from this elite league over the coming years.”

The coverage kicks off with Sale Sharks taking on Leicester Tigers on Sunday 30 January at 3pm, with the highlights show starting that evening. Furthermore, for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons there will be seven live games on ITV, also including the Final.

All live matches will be simulcast on ITV and BT Sport, who will continue with their comprehensive coverage across the whole season, showing live matches every weekend.

Premiership Rugby Chief Executive Simon Massie-Taylor: