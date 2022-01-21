Wallace & Gromit return to BBC One

It’s been a long time, but the gadget loving Wallace and his dog companion Gromit will be back on the Beeb.

From the creative mind of Nick Park and the first Wallace & Gromit film since the 2008 BAFTA-winning and Oscar-nominated A Matter of Loaf and Death.

Sean Clarke, MD of Aardman:

“Wallace and Gromit are so loved by everyone at Aardman – they’re like family to us, and we couldn’t be more excited to be creating a brand-new film for them to star in. When Nick came up with the concept for a ‘smart gnome’, we all agreed that Wallace would find the idea irresistible – despite warnings from Gromit, who is wise beyond his (dog) years. We’re sure audiences will find the story irresistible too.”

The as-yet-untitled new film focuses on Gromit’s concern that Wallace has become over-dependant on his inventions which proves justified when Wallace invents a “smart gnome” that seems to develop a mind of its own. As events spiral out of control, it falls to Gromit to put aside his qualms and battle sinister forces or Wallace may never be able to invent again…

The Beeb has a long and successful relationship with Aardman and this announcement follows the success of the latest Shaun The Sheep caper The Flight Before Christmas which aired on BBC One over the festive period.

Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer: