TV Highlights: From Marbella with Sally Lindsay to Marc-André Leclerc in Patagonia

Telly Today picks for Saturday, January 22nd.

A posh snoop…

Sally Lindsay is a house guest at some of the poshest homes in Britain and beyond, ranging from a Scottish palace set in thousands of acres to high-tech mega-mansions with gadgets galore and jaw-dropping villas in the sun.

For 36-hours, Sally lives the multi-millionaire high life, having a cheeky nose around their five-star homes, living life in the fast lane and trying her hand at what the super-rich do for fun. It’s a hard job… but somebody’s got to do it!

In this third episode, Sally lives the high life in marvelous Marbella with her hosts Helen and Hans. Hans made his millions as the founder of telecoms giant Orange, while Helen held top positions in English football, cricket and rugby before they moved permanently to the Costa del Sol. Their incredible six-bedroom villa was lovingly restored by Helen with no expense spared.

It has a two-tier cascade swimming pool, a secret cinema and an art collection most galleries would be proud of. During her weekend in the sun, Sally takes to the seas in a £2 million yacht with her hosts’ friend Barry.

And Sally helps Helen and Hans spend 60,000 euros in one of Marbella’s most exclusive contemporary art galleries. The weekend ends with a glamorous party, where Sally meets the glitterati of Marbella.

Sally Lindsay’s Posh Sleepover, Channel 5, 9.30 pm

Film on Four…

Martin Freeman returns as Bilbo Baggins, now in possession of a magical ring of great power, in the second instalment of Peter Jackson’s epic action-adventure trilogy based on J. R. R. Tolkien’s novel.

With Ian McKellen as the wizard Gandalf. As the Dwarves of Erebor, Gandalf the Grey and hobbit Bilbo Baggins near the lands they wish to reclaim, they acquire new allies, such as the wood elves who save them from the giant spiders, but can they be trusted? Can new enemies, including a big, scarred and scary orc named Bolg, be beaten? Bilbo finds a precious ring in the goblin tunnels that, for one thing, makes him tell Gandalf a fib. And Gandalf believes him. There must be trouble ahead. And then there’s what we’ve all been waiting for: 13 dwarves and a timid hobbit versus a gargantuan dragon who is very bad-tempered and breathes fire to prove it.

The odds are certainly stacked against them, but there is a third film. With Cate Blanchett as Galadriel, Orlando Bloom as Legolas, Evangeline Lilly as Tauriel, and Benedict Cumberbatch as the thunderous voice of Smaug the Stupendous (as Bilbo calls him), who is a dragon.

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, Channel 4, 6.20 pm

Chatter…

John Bishop continues his chat show on ITV. As usual, John will open the show with a topical stand-up routine and then chat to his guests, who this week include Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing on Ice personality Oti Mabuse and fellow comedian and actor, who loves a good sea cruise, Rob Brydon.

John will also be checking the global comedy pulse with a team of stand-ups from all over the world.

The John Bishop Show, ITV/STV/UTV, 9.30 pm

Hanging in there…

As the sport of climbing turns from a niche pursuit to mainstream media event, Marc-André Leclerc climbs alone, with no cameras, no rope and no margin for error.

On remote alpine faces, the free-spirited 23-year-old makes some of the boldest solo ascents in history. Drawing scant attention, Marc-André’s approach is the essence of solo adventure. Intrigued by these quiet accomplishments, veteran filmmaker Peter Mortimer (The Dawn Wall) sets out to make a film about Marc-André. But the Canadian soloist is an elusive subject: nomadic and publicity-shy, he doesn’t own a phone or car and is reluctant to let the film crew in on his vision of climbing.

Then, Marc-André embarks on a historic adventure in Patagonia that will redefine what is possible in solo climbing. An intimate portrait of a visionary climber, in The Alpinist Sky follow a man on the path of his own passion, despite the heaviest of possible consequences.

The Alpinist, Sky Documentaries, 9 pm