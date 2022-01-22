Munich – The Edge of War arrives on Netflix

After a limited run in selected cinemas the drama is now available on Netflix.

Christian Schwochow has directed this gripping historical thriller, based on Robert Harris’ international bestseller Munich, which is now available worldwide on Netflix. An international cast, including George MacKay, Jeremy Irons, Jannis Niewöhner, August Diehl, Sandra Hüller and Ulrich Matthes, tells the story of the grave emergency meeting which should have prevented the Second World War. Munich – The Edge of War paints the picture of the seemingly unstoppable developments unfolding in Europe from the perspective of two young, idealistic diplomats, frantically trying to change the course of history.

Christian Schwochow (Je Suis Karl, Bad Banks) pairs with Producer Andrew Eaton (The Crown, Rush), who previously both worked on different seasons of The Crown. Frank Lamm (Je Suis Karl, Bad Banks) is in charge of the camera work and the music is composed by Isobel Waller-Bridge (Emma, Fleabag).

​​It is fall 1938, and Europe is on the brink of war. Adolf Hitler is preparing to invade Czechoslovakia and Neville Chamberlain’s (Jeremy Irons) British government is desperately trying to find a peaceful solution to the conflict.

In the face of mounting pressure, British civil servant Hugh Legat (George MacKay) and German diplomat Paul von Hartmann (Jannis Niewöhner) travel to the emergency meeting in Munich. As discussions commence, the two old friends find themselves tangled in a web of political deceit and threats. Can the war be avoided with the whole world watching? And if it can, at what cost?

Munich – The Edge of War, available on Netflix