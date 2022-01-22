Roku to debut their first ‘adult animation series’ Doomlands

New Roku Original from Josh O’Keefe, Josh Bowen, and Look Mom! Productions, a Blue Ant Media Company, Available to Stream for Free…

Executive producer, Josh Bowen:

“DOOMLANDS is ‘Mad Max’ meets ‘Cheers’ in the Mos Eisley Cantina, which is a major part of what originally attracted us to the concept. This project was produced almost entirely throughout the pandemic. In fact, Josh literally produced this show from my mom’s basement with the help of her home cooked meals. The final product is a testament to the resilience and adaptability of our team, and we’re so excited that it’s now a Roku Original.”

Roku has announced Doomlands will premiere on The Roku Channel from January 28th. From the irreverent mind of Josh O’Keefe, the show is Roku’s first adult animated series. The production started as creator Josh O’Keefe’s university film project turned crowd-funded pilot and was later developed by Josh Bowen and Look Mom! Productions.

The series looks at the life of the infamous Danny Doom and aspiring bartender, Lhandi, as they sling beers across a hellish wasteland in their mobile pub: The Oasis. Facing ruthless desert gangs, memory-stealing creeps, and even mean bathroom graffiti, all this crew’s got to do to survive is not kill each other. The series will be available exclusively for free on The Roku Channel in the states, Canada, and the U.K.

Josh O’Keefe:

“‘DOOMLANDS is a post-apocalyptic animated comedy soaked in dust, beer and blood. It’s an homage to Ozploitation and Sci-Fi cinema, and after many years in development, I’m so stoked for it to debut on The Roku Channel.”



Mark Little and Kayla Lorette star as Danny Doom and Lhandi, respectively.