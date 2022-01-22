Jason Bateman and Laura Linney return for fourth series of Ozark

The fourth series is now streaming on Netflix.

Ozark is described as ‘a thrilling drama set in the present-day’ and follows the Byrde family’s journey from their normal, suburban Chicago life to their dangerous criminal enterprise in the Ozarks, Missouri. The storylines explore capitalism, family dynamics, and survival through the eyes of (anything but) ordinary Americans.

The latest series of Ozark will be released in two parts consisting of seven episodes each.

Part One arrived on Netflix this week (January 21). The new season stars Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Jessica Frances Dukes, Lisa Emery, Felix Solis, Damian Young, Alfonso Herrera, Adam Rothenberg, John Bedford Lloyd, Joseph Sikora, Bruno Bichir, CC Castillo, Katrina Lenk, Bruce Davison, Ali Stroker and Veronica Falcón.

First aired in 2016 the show brought to life the tale of the Chicago financial advisor, who has been quietly laundering money for a drug kingpin (Esai Morales), and must quickly uproot his wife (played by Laura Linney) and children (played by Sofia Hublitz and Skylar Gaertner) and move the operation to The Ozarks, after his partner is caught cheating the business.

There, he bumps heads with both a local drug dealer whose business he inadvertently interrupts, and a clan of ruffians, led by their 19-year-old niece (standout Julia Garner), who want his money, all the while avoiding the eye of a tenacious FBI agent (Jason Butler Harner). He must complete his laundering, to save the life of his family, as they struggle to find their own path in this seemingly foreign way of life.

Chris Mundy returns as showrunner, writer and executive producer. The series is from MRC Television.