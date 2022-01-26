Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 26th January

Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, January 26.

Bernie slips Joseph the video game he wanted, making him promise not to show his Mum and Dad. But a suspicious Evelyn gets wind of what she’s up to and soon calls the police.

Bernie breaks down and tells the police everything, and Chesney is also hauled in for questioning.

Meanwhile, Jenny gets a shock when she rushes to A&E after Leo is injured playing Rugby. Later, Carla and Jenny make amends and Jenny helps Leo with his bags as he moves in.

Elsewhere, Faye ponders whether a rival candidate could have provided the picture of Sally to the paper. Sally suspects Maria and takes action against her but is taken aback when Maria tells her it was Councillor Cameron.

Also, Faye and Emma are horrified when Craig notes that Ted’s post mortem suggests he was mown down, potentially triggering a fatal blood clot. Lydia clocks the spark between Daniel and Daisy.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm

Vanessa encourages Charity to fix things with Mack.

Having seen Charity with Vanessa, Mack makes a lunging doorstep kiss at Dawn.

Meanwhile, Mandy and Lydia are thrilled at the news Liv may be released.

The mood is brought down when Chas tells them Aaron isn’t coming and Vinny panics that Liv will start drinking again.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Becky is berated for her hateful comments, and Cindy hopes that this will prove to Ollie just how bad of an influence his girlfriend really is.

However, before Cindy can speak to him, Becky finds a prison letter proving that Cindy has been writing to one of Luke’s attackers, Stephen McGregor. She uses this to her advantage.

Meanwhile, Cher is left reeling after a heart-breaking confrontation, and Yazz makes a big decision.

Elsewhere, Joel keeps a watchful eye on Warren; Sid admits to Serena that he has feelings for Lizzie.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm