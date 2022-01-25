Northern Ireland drama Hope Street comes to BBC One

New local serial police drama Hope Street, comes to BBC One from the 31st of January.

“Our ambition is simple. To produce a long-running, returning drama series – set in, and all about, Northern Ireland. From the outset we were determined that the series shouldn’t be about the Troubles or serial killers, but should capture the warmth, good humour and resilience of people from Northern Ireland.” – producer Paul Marquess

Set in the fictional town of Port Devine on the Northern Ireland coast, the ten-part drama will focus on the town’s police department and the mysterious arrival of English Detective Constable Leila Hussain, played by Amara Karan (The Night Of), the first Muslim police officer in the town’s history.

With each episode featuring a self-contained crime story, the series will also follow the ups and downs of those working in the police department as they deal with everyday policing in the beautiful seaside town.

Behind this drama are producers Paul Marquess and Donna Wiffen from Long Story TV while the ensemble cast features actors Ciaran McMenamin (Primeval) as Inspector Finn O’Hare, Niamh McGrady (The Fall) as Nicole Devine, Kerri Quinn (Coronation Street) as Sergeant Marlene Pettigrew, Aaron McCusker (Shameless) as Clint Dunwoody, Brid Brennan (Unforgotten) as Concepta O’Hare, Des McAleer (The Crown) as Barry Pettigrew, Broadway star Rachel Tucker as Siobhan O’Hare and Niall Wright (6 Degrees) as PC Callum McCarthy.

Hope Street is a co-commission between BritBox North America, BBC Northern Ireland and BBC Daytime.

“It all started in 1979. With a schoolfriend, I signed up for a youth drama scheme at the Crescent Arts Centre in Belfast. Before long I was devising and performing street theatre – and appearing on Scene Around Six. …it soon became clear to me that, if I wanted to progress in my chosen profession, I was going to have to leave Northern Ireland. “Since the ’70s, of course, much has changed in Northern Ireland. We’ve had peace – and hosted Game Of Thrones. Indeed, a huge amount of television drama has been shot here. But very, very little of it with a Northern Irish accent. Which is where Hope Street comes in.” – Paul Marquess

Hope Street, filmed in Donaghadee, was made with support from Northern Ireland Screen and joins BBC One’s daytime line-up from Monday, January 31st at 2.15pm.