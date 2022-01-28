Sci-fi anthology Soulmates released on DVD/Digital Download next month

The science fiction drama is written by Emmy® Award-winner and co-creator Will Bridges.

Soulmates is a thrilling sci-fi anthology, exploring an entirely new science that unequivocally tells you who your soulmate is.

Delving into six standalone stories of love, loss and betrayal, Soulmates arrives on DVD and digital 7 February 2022, courtesy of Acorn Media International. Approximately 15 years in the future, a company called Soul Connex has developed a test that can determine the person you were most meant to love…with 100 percent accuracy.

Each self-contained, star-studded episode explores the results of this new test and its impact on a myriad of complex relationships.

The line-up includes Bill Skasgård (Stephen King’s It, Deadpool 2), Nathan Stewart Jarrett (Misfits, Utopia), Sarah Snook (Succession, Steve Jobs), Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night in Miami, Peaky Blinders), JJ Feild (Lost in Space, Turn up Charlie), Malin Åkerman (Chick Fight, Watchmen), Shamier Anderson (Wynonna Earp, Destroyer), Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad, Life in Pieces) and Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things, The New Mutants).

From crumbling marriages, the exciting possibility of new love, the grief of mourning a soulmate you never knew, and the leap of faith required to jump into a life with someone new, Soulmates asks the ultimate question: is love destiny or choice?

The series was created by Brett Goldstein, who is also producer, and Will Bridges, who has written the episodes.

Title: Soulmates DVD Release Date: 7 February 2022. RRP: £ 24.99. Also available digitally to download and keep from 7 February 2022