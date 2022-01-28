Pick of the Plots: Friday 28th January

Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, January 28.

At the hospital, Gray tells Kheerat he thinks he deserves what’s happened. Kheerat hopes he is close to confessing but the doctor interrupts them.

Gray has to make a big decision

Meanwhile, Ben struggles in the aftermath of the attack and makes a bad choice.

Elsewhere, Harvey explains to Jack that himself and Dana will be leaving Walford soon, lying that his mum is ill. Dana calls in sick to Peter and accidentally doesn’t hang up – he overhears her talking to Mila and Kioni.

Also, Martin tries to cover the truth but can’t help himself.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8.30pm

Craig reveals that the police have put together an e-fit of the girl the postman saw at the flat and remarks how it looks like Emma. Faye crumbles and tells him the truth. How will Craig react?

Meanwhile, Bernie assures Paul that everything she did was with the best of intentions and her only hope is for Joseph to tell the truth.

Elsewhere, having found out from Daniel that he skipped the consent workshop, David tears a strip off Max and warns him that if he misses another, he’ll have him to answer to.

Also, Sally and Elaine clash over Tim’s care; Leo announces he’s been made redundant.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm

Manpreet continues to put on a brave face as she struggles with her anxiety and physical frailty.

Meanwhile, wedding plans are afoot.

Elsewhere, the day of Irene’s funeral arrives.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Luke is nowhere to be seen as Ollie blames himself for bringing Stephen McGregor to the village, but he soon shifts the blame to Stephen after running into him.

Later, James makes another gamble with Ollie.

Meanwhile, Yazz maintains the image of a happy marriage on social media, but the reality is far from it.

Elsewhere, Dave tells Maxine that he wants to have a relationship with her but he would prefer for it to be kept a secret.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm