Broadcasting On this Day

OTD 1976: Cora Loveridge and her stuffed poodle

January 29, 2022
ATV Today
On this Day: January 29th, 1976

OTD is back for a new run of looking back at news from the TV version of ATV Today with this offering bringing news from weekend 2022 dates. Today it’s back to Thursday 29th January 1976.

ATV Today reporter John Swallow talks to Cora Loveridge whilst she groomed her stuffed dog, Cherri, in this feature item.

Cora, from Langley near Birmingham, was left devastated when her pet pooch passed away. Rather than burial or cremation Cora opted for a stuffing. She talks to John about the reasons why she had her beloved poodle stuffed – giving it a new life after death.

Mrs Loveridge also talks about the reactions the stiff poodle gets from visitors to her house when they see the former animal.

Share Button

Related Posts

Broadcasting ITV

Double departure on The Masked Singer

January 29, 2022
Neil Lang
Broadcasting Telly Today

TV Highlights: From a celebration of Bob Einstein to Olly Alexander

January 29, 2022
Mike Watkins
Broadcasting ITV

Kye Whyte’s sprained knee sees him off the DOI Ice this week

January 29, 2022
James Ryder
BBC Broadcasting

Jujubee leads the social media queens on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs the World

January 28, 2022
Doug Lambert