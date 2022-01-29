OTD 1976: Cora Loveridge and her stuffed poodle

On this Day: January 29th, 1976

OTD is back for a new run of looking back at news from the TV version of ATV Today with this offering bringing news from weekend 2022 dates. Today it’s back to Thursday 29th January 1976.

ATV Today reporter John Swallow talks to Cora Loveridge whilst she groomed her stuffed dog, Cherri, in this feature item.

Cora, from Langley near Birmingham, was left devastated when her pet pooch passed away. Rather than burial or cremation Cora opted for a stuffing. She talks to John about the reasons why she had her beloved poodle stuffed – giving it a new life after death.

Mrs Loveridge also talks about the reactions the stiff poodle gets from visitors to her house when they see the former animal.