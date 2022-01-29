TV Highlights: From a celebration of Bob Einstein to Olly Alexander

Telly Today picks for January 29th…

Take it off..

Seven Masked Singers remain as the nation’s favourite guessing game continues. The Masked Singer is TV’s craziest guessing game, where celebrities perform undercover in elaborate costumes, keeping their true identities under wraps.

As each celebrity performs, our superstar panel of detectives are left to decipher the clues and unlock TV’s best kept secret. In tonight’s episode, it’s a double elimination as seven become five.

At the end of show, two celebrities will be unmasked and their identities revealed. Hosted by Joel Dommett, who is joined by panellists Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, plus special guest Olly Alexander.

The Masked Singer, ITV/STV/UTV, 7 pm

Celebrating a star…

Celebrating the life and legacy of the late actor, writer and producer Bob Einstein, featuring some of his greatest comedic contributions, including his iconic alter-ego Super Dave Osborne, his work both behind and in front of the camera on “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour,” and his defining role as the unforgettable Marty Funkhouser on HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

Punctuated with a treasure trove of archival clips, Einstein’s unique sensibility is remembered by family, friends and fellow comedians including Jerry Seinfeld, Larry David, Susie Essman,

David Letterman, Sarah Silverman, Norman Lear, Cheryl Hines, Jimmy Kimmel, Steve Martin, Patton Oswalt, Rob Reiner, JB Smoove, brothers Albert Brooks and Cliff Einstein, wife Berta and

daughter Erin.

The Super Bob Einstein Movie, Sky Documentaries, 9 pm

Climb upwards…

It’s the fourth episode of the series already and this week Ant and Dec welcome Sarah and her mum, Fiona, who face the ultimate challenge as they try to climb the never-ending money ladder.

Every question is an opportunity to climb the endless money ladder and reach the big money, but only a correct answer banks the cash. Push their luck too far and they’ll crash out of the game and lose it all. Packed with drama, jeopardy and real emotion, it’s quite literally the biggest prize ever conceived.

Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win, ITV/STV/UTV, 8.30 pm