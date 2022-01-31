‘Enders stars pay tribute to Leonard Fenton

The cast of EastEnders past and present have paid tribute to the iconic actor.

Leonard Fenton, best known for his role as Doctor Legg in BBC One serial EastEnders has died aged 95, the BBC and his family earlier confirmed today. Appearing in the very first episode of the Walford-set saga back in 1985, Doctor Legg served as Walford’s local GP until his retirement in 1997, with Leonard making several guest appearances through until the character’s final demise in 2018.

Today cast who worked with Leonard during his years in Albert Square paid tribute to the actor who also featured in programmes such as Central Television’s Shine on Harvey Moon and Auf Wiedersehen, Pet, ATV’s Mrs Thursday, and BBC drama The Secret Army. His acting career spanned sixty years across stage and television.



June Brown, who played Dot Cotton, and worked often with Leonard on the show said,

“I first met Leonard as Dr Legg when I joined the cast of EastEnders as Dot, his hypochondriac patient, in 1985. He was a charming man in all ways, first as a person and then as an actor, extremely polite and kind. “I enjoyed working with him enormously for many years and missed him when he retired. I was glad that I’d been with him for his last scene with Dot at his bedside and my thoughts are with his devoted family.”

Gillian Taylforth, who plays Kathy added,

“I’m so sorry to hear the very sad news about Leonard. He was a lovely, charming man who was so kind and always told the most wonderful stories. I send my love and condolences to his family. RIP dear Leonard.”

Natalie Cassidy, Walford’s Sonia, recalled,



“I had the pleasure to work with Leonard. He was utterly charming, continuously joked with me and loved talking about his past. I feel honoured that our paths crossed. My thoughts are with his family at this sad time.”

The BBC Elstree EastEnders team also paid tribute in a statement,

“We are deeply saddened to hear that Leonard has passed away. Since appearing in the very first episode of EastEnders, Leonard created a truly iconic character in Doctor Legg who will always be remembered. Our love and thoughts are with Leonard’s family and friends.“

Leonard passed away at the age of 95 on Saturday, January 29.