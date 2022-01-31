BBC Concert Orchestra announces three-year residency in Great Yarmouth

Create Yarmouth builds on a rolling programme of work led by Orchestras Live in the Great Yarmouth area, with professional orchestras including the BBC CO.

The programme aims to raise aspiration, provide learning pathways and improve people’s wellbeing through collaborations with world-class musicians, digital artists, producers and arts managers.

Stuart Bruce, Senior Creative Producer, Orchestras Live:

“After working with the BBC Concert Orchestra on several amazing projects at Great Yarmouth in the past, I’m so excited that we are now embarking on a more sustained residency as part of our Create Yarmouth strategy. “Over the next three years the Concert Orchestra will be bringing a range of inspirational activity that will involve many local young people and adults discovering, creating, producing and performing music together, developing skills, broadening of audiences for orchestral music, and contributing to the cultural infrastructure and living heritage of east Norfolk.”

This new residency builds on the BBC Concert Orchestra’s work in educational and community activities across the UK, which includes the orchestra taking a leading role in the BBC Ten Pieces programme – which works with schools and children across the UK – and being a key partner in the BBC Young Composer competition and the newly launched BBC Open Music programme.

Starting in 2022, the BBC CO’s residency will focus on areas including workshops in every primary school in Great Yarmouth to encourage students to get creative with music, followed by an invitation to a free schools concert; full orchestral concerts for the general public with reduced ticket prices and offers; pop-up performances in public spaces across Great Yarmouth as part of a Heritage Action Zone; working with young composers to offer learning and development as well as opportunities to showcase their work; and a programme of work with local young producers, developing their cultural industry skills and enabling them to take an active role in delivering the BBC CO public events. Following this, the orchestra’s work will build and develop over the three-year residency.

The residency is part of the BBC’s wider commitment to better serving audiences across the UK.

Bill Chandler, Director of the BBC Concert Orchestra:

“The BBC Concert Orchestra is committed to serving communities across the UK and bringing the joy of orchestral music to everyone. We’re proud to be collaborating with Orchestras Live and the brilliant work they do, and this exciting residency will allow us to immerse ourselves in the cultural life of Great Yarmouth.”

Create Yarmouth is a co-production between the BBC Concert Orchestra and Orchestras Live, in partnership with Norfolk Music Hub, Norfolk Museum Service, Norfolk Arts Service, Enjoy Great Yarmouth, Creative Collisions, Out There Arts and St George’s Theatre.