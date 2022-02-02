TV Highlights: From a weapons expert to recycling in Peterborough

Telly Today highlights for February 2nd…

Trust, But Verify: Part One…

Deployed on clandestine missions worldwide at a moment’s notice and knowing the toll it takes on them and their families, the tight-knit Bravo Team led by Jason Hayes are back to show fearless dedication even in the face of overwhelming odds.

As we return for season five, everyone on Bravo is shocked when they learn a training exercise is really cover for a covert mission to get a weapons expert out of one of the most dangerous countries in the world.

SEAL Team, Sky Max, 9 pm

Around the Regions…

We Are England examines the changing face of England and explores the big issues people are talking about, in parts of the country often ignored. In the second week, BBC viewers get unique access and meet the people whose jobs ensure we all have food on our table, our streets are clean, and our loved ones looked after, as we unpack the issues and current challenges faced by those who work the night shift.

The programmes across the regions tonight are:

Yorkshire: One Night At The Fish Market. In this episode, the Leeds team follow night shift workers who face a race against time to get the freshly caught stock ready for sale at Grimsby fish market.

North East: One Night In Newcastle. In this programme, the Newcastle crew meet a group of Christian volunteers known as ‘Street Pastors’ who give up their time to patrol some of the liveliest streets in Britain.

Midlands: Night Nurses. In this edition, the Birmingham team follow the nursing team at one of Birmingham’s busiest intensive care units, and catch a glimpse of the challenges they face every night.

West: Down At The Docks. In this episode the Bristol crew go behind the scenes at Bristol Port Company, to meet the dock workers making sure huge cargo ships are unloaded safely and on time.

South: London hub: Life Blood. This show, from the London hub, follows an NHS blood-donor carer so inspired by the daily sacrifice of others she decided to make the ultimate gift of life: donating one of her kidneys to a complete stranger.

East: Our Bin Lorry Life. In this programme, the East crew follow a team of loaders on the recycling round in Peterborough, who collect, sort and sell rubbish.

We Are England, BBC One England, 7.30 pm