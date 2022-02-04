An underwater experience with food and fizz for Valentine’s Day

SEA LIFE is offering loved-up couples a once in a lifetime date in the lead up to Valentine’s Day…

National SEA LIFE Birmingham and SEA LIFE Brighton will be opening their doors after hours on Friday 11th February for three lucky couples at each site to experience a VIP tour of the aquarium, whilst being wined and dined.

Amy Langham, National SEA LIFE Birmingham’s General Manager:

“The ocean tunnel and the inhabitants that call it their home is truly a magical place, so we wanted to give couples the chance to receive the ultimate romantic experience with a VIP after hours tour, finishing off with alcohol and appetisers – what’s not to love?!

Guests can enjoy this tour hand in hand, from 6pm till 7pm, followed by canapes and drinks in the attractions’ romantic ocean tunnels – a so-fish-ticated setting that allows lovebirds to gaze upon the natural beauty of SEA LIFE’s sea creatures.

National SEA LIFE Birmingham has partnered up with the creative cocktail bar and restaurant The Alchemist – located on Brindleyplace – who will be supplying canapes and cocktails. Tapas Revolution Spanish Tapas Bar and Restaurant, located on North Street Brighton, will be providing dishes and drinks for SEA LIFE Brighton’s Valentine’s shell-ebration.

For the chance to win the VIP date with a difference, all couples need to do is head to SEA LIFE’s website and answer a sea life-based question and input their contact details. Three couples will be chosen per site to dive into the ultimate SEA LIFE dating experience, with the competition closing at midnight on Monday 7th February.

To apply to win a date with a difference, please visit Sea Life Birmingham Entry Page | Sea Life Brighton Entry Page

