Naomi Sesay becomes Head of Creative Diversity at Channel 4

Channel 4 has appointed Naomi Sesay as Head of Creative Diversity.

Reporting to Emma Hardy, Director of Commissioning Operations, Naomi was previously Interim Head of Creative Diversity for Channel 4 in 2019 and takes up her latest role this month.

Ch4 Director of Commissioning Operations, Emma Hardy:

“At Channel 4, we are committed to increasing diversity on and off screen, so it is great to welcome Naomi back to Channel 4. She brings with her a newfound wealth of experience after working with a wide range of industries. I look forward to working with her and my commissioning colleagues to ensure that Channel 4 continues to reflect and represent our audience’s diverse voices and thinking in everything that we do.”

As Head of Creative Diversity, Naomi will develop and deliver Channel 4’s diversity strategy. As well as ensuring that diversity continues to be successfully embedded throughout commissioning, she will be responsible for delivering Channel 4 ongoing work to foster and strengthen existing relationships with the UK’s culturally and ethnically diverse creative communities and work with colleagues across the organisation to inform and shape diversity initiatives including training and mentoring.

Most recently, Naomi has concentrated on an extensive keynote speaking career with a range of industries covering film, Government and other public organisations as well as publishing and advertising companies. Additionally, Naomi worked with APS Intelligence, an Inclusive Leadership organisation, as a Senior Lead Trainer in Race Fluency and Inclusive Leadership training for FTSE 100 Companies Concurrently, she has created and is leading a network of international architects and investors currently designing the first female-centric Sustainable Smart City in Sierra Leone.

Ch4 Head of Creative Diversity, Naomi Sesay:

“I am delighted and excited to be joining Channel 4 again and working with the Creative Diversity Team. Channel 4 understands that successful and sustainable change has to go beyond legislation and remits. It requires a change in behaviours, habits and thought internally and externally, to deliver truly inclusive, equitable and brilliant content for the audience.”

In other recent appointments James Cook has been appointed as the BBC’s Scotland Editor. James began his career in journalism at the age of 15, when he started writing and reading the news on his local radio station in Dundee. He joined BBC Scotland a few years later and held roles including sub-editor, duty editor, reporter, correspondent and presenter. James has been Chief News Correspondent for The Nine on BBC Scotland since 2019.

Also Richard Cowles was appointed Managing Director of Lifted Entertainment. Cowles, who has co-created some of the biggest and most successful formats to come out of the UK, including Love Island, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and Hell’s Kitchen, steps up from Director of Unscripted at the label.

Andreas Habermaier joined Windlight Pictures as Head of Production while Arjan Pomper was recently named Managing Director, Global Entertainment, ITV Studios.