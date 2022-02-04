Broadcasting Sky

‘Carole Baskin v Joe Schreibvogel’ in Sky trailer

February 4, 2022
Mike Watkins
No Comments
The official trailer for JOE vs CAROLE has been unleashed this week…

The scripted adaptation of the 2020 Wondery podcast Joe Exotic: Tiger King hosted and reported by Robert Moor has arrived. All eight episodes will be available to stream on Peacock from the 4th of March on Sky and NOW.

After the story of Tiger King gripped the nation during the pandemic, Peacock Original JOE vs CAROLE is a chance for viewers to see some of TV’s most recognisable faces take on the roles of some of the world’s most infamous real-life characters in this limited series.

JOE vs CAROLE is based on the real-life events and the fierce rivalry between Carole Baskin and Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel and their two Big Cat businesses. Saturday Night Live’s Kate McKinnon will play Carole and John Cameron Mitchell (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) takes on the role of Joe Exotic.

Based on the original podcast, the series also stars Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks) as Howard Baskin, Brian Van Holt (Cougar Town) as John Reinke, Sam Keeley (68 Whiskey) as John Finlay, Nat Wolff (The Naked Brothers Band) as Travis Maldonado, Marlo Kelly (Home & Away) as Jamie Murdock, William Fichtner (Prison Break) as Rick Kirkham, Dean Winters (30 Rock) as Jeff Lowe and David Wenham (Iron First) as Don Lewis.

Written and executive produced by Etan Frankel, Kate McKinnon also executive produces alongside Alex Katsnelson and Wondery’s Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy and Aaron Hart. The series is directed by Justin Tipping and Natalie Bailey. The series is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Peacock is available exclusively on Sky and NOW at no additional cost.

Share Button

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Broadcasting Channel 4

Naomi Sesay becomes Head of Creative Diversity at Channel 4

February 4, 2022
Shaun Linden
Broadcasting Streaming

The Matrix Resurrections, House of Gucci, Ghostbusters: Afterlife join Rakuten TV line up

February 4, 2022
Neil Lang
Broadcasting Telly Today

TV Highlights: From a French scenic river journey to an oriental delight on the Isle of Wight

February 4, 2022
Doug Lambert
Broadcasting Streaming

Jane Seymour is Harriet “Harry” Wild

February 4, 2022
Shaun Linden