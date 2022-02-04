‘Carole Baskin v Joe Schreibvogel’ in Sky trailer

The official trailer for JOE vs CAROLE has been unleashed this week…

The scripted adaptation of the 2020 Wondery podcast Joe Exotic: Tiger King hosted and reported by Robert Moor has arrived. All eight episodes will be available to stream on Peacock from the 4th of March on Sky and NOW.

After the story of Tiger King gripped the nation during the pandemic, Peacock Original JOE vs CAROLE is a chance for viewers to see some of TV’s most recognisable faces take on the roles of some of the world’s most infamous real-life characters in this limited series.

JOE vs CAROLE is based on the real-life events and the fierce rivalry between Carole Baskin and Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel and their two Big Cat businesses. Saturday Night Live’s Kate McKinnon will play Carole and John Cameron Mitchell (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) takes on the role of Joe Exotic.

Based on the original podcast, the series also stars Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks) as Howard Baskin, Brian Van Holt (Cougar Town) as John Reinke, Sam Keeley (68 Whiskey) as John Finlay, Nat Wolff (The Naked Brothers Band) as Travis Maldonado, Marlo Kelly (Home & Away) as Jamie Murdock, William Fichtner (Prison Break) as Rick Kirkham, Dean Winters (30 Rock) as Jeff Lowe and David Wenham (Iron First) as Don Lewis.

Written and executive produced by Etan Frankel, Kate McKinnon also executive produces alongside Alex Katsnelson and Wondery’s Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy and Aaron Hart. The series is directed by Justin Tipping and Natalie Bailey. The series is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Peacock is available exclusively on Sky and NOW at no additional cost.