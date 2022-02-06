Broadcasting On this Day

OTD 1981: Birmingham mark Princess Elizabeth becoming Queen with flags

February 6, 2022
ATV Today
On this Day: February 6th, 1981.

ATV Today reported that On this Day in 1981 all the flags in Birmingham were flying to mark the date that Princess Elizabeth became the Queen in 1952.

The report shows a brief shot of a Union flag flying over Birmingham Town Hall.

Reporter Malcolm Munro then asks members of the public if they know why the flags were flying on February 6th. He then pops up to the town hall roof to meet council workers, Jim Nellins and Paul Whitworth who raised the flags to mark the day Queen Elizabeth II acceded to the throne.

