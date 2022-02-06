From bargain luxury holidays to a reunion on ice

Telly Today picks for Sunday, February 6th…

Get Yer Skates on…

Hosted by Holly Willoughby and this week Stephen Mulhern, the celebrity ice rink battle continues.

The remaining celebrities and their professional partners take on a variety of iconic dance styles as they battle to stay in the competition. Olympic legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean head up our ice panel alongside dance star Ashley Banjo and the sensational Oti Mabuse.

Stephen Mulhern:

“I’m very much looking forward to being back hosting alongside my good friend Holly this weekend. It’s big shoes to fill and I’m wishing Phillip a speedy recovery. I’m a big fan of Dancing on Ice and for one night only I’m thrilled to be rink side watching the action unfold. It’s going to be unbelievable!” This Sunday’s Dancing on Ice will be the first time in 20 years that Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern have presented together since their days on children’s television. Phillip Schofield continues to self-isolate having tested positive for Covid. A spokesperson for Dancing on Ice: “This Sunday’s episode of Dancing on Ice will be hosted by Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern while Phillip Schofield continues to self-isolate.”

Dancing on Ice, ITV/STV/UTV, 6 pm

Thrilling…

Created by Alice Seabright – writer and director on Sex Education – this original six-part thriller follows Becky Green (Erin Doherty) who spends her life on Chloe’s (Poppy Gilbert) social media, always on the outside looking in, until a sudden tragedy pulls her in deeper than she ever dreamed possible.

Chloe, BBC One, 9 pm

Pack Yer Bags…

With travel restrictions eased, now is the perfect time to book that luxury break you’ve been promising yourself. Sabrina Grant and Sophie Morgan unpack everything you need to know about bagging the perfect indulgent holiday, without breaking the bank.

They reveal how to buy business-class flights for less than the economy prices, the best hotels for less, how to holiday in the world’s most idyllic locations for 70% less, and how to charter your own private yacht at an affordable rate. Plus: the best suitcases to take with you when you go.

Luxury Holidays for Less, Channel 4, 6.45 pm