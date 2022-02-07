Pick of the Plots: Monday 7th February

Your Pick of the Plots for Monday, February 7.

Gray panics when he sees a cordoned off Argee Bhajee following the gas explosion. Eve sees him and he explains it’s a big day at the hospital- he can finally hold Jordan. Later, Gray returns to the Argee Bhajee, posing as an insurance broker needing to ‘asses’ the damage.

The builder explains that it all has to be stripped leaving Gray panicked Tina’s body is about to be discovered. Later, with Gray still a no show, Chelsea holds Jordan for the first time but Gray isn’t happy when she later shows him the pictures.

Whitney is shocked when she sees the state of Chelsea and makes a big decision – she goes to the police station and tells them Gray killed Chantelle.

Meanwhile, as Honey starts her new job as the market inspector, Jean offers her a cake in exchange for Stacey getting a good pitch. Honey makes it clear she does not accept bribes leaving Stacey furious with her mum.

Elsewhere, Zack leaves Jada a message; Nancy pesters Mick to have a family games night but Ollie gets upset that Linda isn’t there.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8pm

After his car windscreen is damaged, Adam is determined to put a stop to Jeremy Bremner’s intimidation campaign. However, upon being confronted by Adam, Jeremy admits to keying his car but denies being behind the graffiti and the windscreen.

Later, held at gunpoint by armed police, Adam and Imran are shocked to learn their office is being searched for a firearm following a tip-off. Imran and Sarah blame Adam for stoking Jeremy up.

Meanwhile, Kelly’s delighted when Stu invites her, Gary and Maria for a complimentary meal at Speed Daal. They are all stunned when Laura interrupts and announces that she’s dying. Laura is hurt by Kelly’s initial scepticism about her stomach cancer.

Elsewhere, Tracy and Mary speculate that Amy’s secret boyfriend is a much older man.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm

Cain is furious that Al is moving in with Amy, Kerry and Kyle. Amy threatens that she will fight Cain for custody if he continues to meddle in her life.

Moira tries to pacify Amy, but with Al deliberately antagonising the situation, Cain is unlikely to back down.

Meanwhile, Jai is chastised by Priya and Bernice for his sneaky behaviour. They are suddenly terrified when Rishi collapses.

Elsewhere, Ellis has had a job offer abroad and tells Al that he’s taking it, but dreads breaking the news to Belle. Belle is furious to realise Ellis is dumping her.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

As Toby comes out of his coma, Martine makes it her mission to ensure Saul doesn’t find out he’s awake, hoping to delay his arrest. Later, Martine comes face to face with Toby, but can she forgive him?

Meanwhile, Darren arranges for Charlie to have a part-time job at Price Slice, in the hopes of motivating him to provide for a family, but when he blows his first earnings on a video game, Nancy thinks it’s time they face facts and think about adoption.

Elsewhere, Mercedes makes a disturbing discovery in Bobby’s bag; Imran tries to build up the courage to ask Serena out.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm