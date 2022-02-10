Broadcasting ITV

Alex Beresford and Jacqueline Jossa just some of the names for All Star Musicals

February 10, 2022
James Ryder
No Comments
All Star Musicials returns for more sing-a-long moments on ITV.

All Star Musicals will see ITV News and Good Morning Britain’s Alex Beresford, EastEnders performer Jacqueline Jossa, SpringWatch presenter Michaela Strachan, Coronation Street regular Lisa George, James Bond actor Colin Salmon and rugby star Danny Care flexing their musical muscles for a night of show-stopping entertainment.

Each celebrity will embark on the ultimate musical theatre masterclass and hope to be voted All Star Musical’s champion with their spectacular performance.

Equipped with world-class mentoring from musical theatre superstars; Elaine Paige OBE, Samantha Barks and Trevor Dion Nicholas, the celebrities will be supported by a full West End ensemble and a live orchestra. Plus, in the lead up to their big performance, they will also receive training from esteemed West End choreographers and vocal coaches. The musical hits performed will range from traditional to contemporary, including; Frozen, Les Miserables, 42nd Street and Hamilton.

The night will feature a very special performance from the stars of The Phantom of the Opera, as they celebrate 35 years in London’s West End.

Opening the show will be a performance from one of the most popular musicals of all time, Grease, performed by Elaine, Samantha, Trevor, and John Barrowman, who returns as host.

All Star Musicals will air later this Spring on ITV and ITV Hub.

