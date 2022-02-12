Highlights Pick of the Plots

This week in Neighbours and Home and Away

February 12, 2022
Dominic Knight
This week in Erinsborough and Summer Bay…

Week Overview

Monday: Levi is left reeling as Freya admits to manipulating him, lying to him and stringing him along. Fed up with the tension in Number 30, Mackenzie begins the search for a way out. Smitten Zara misreads Hendrix’s friendship as something more, but her friends aren’t convinced.

Tuesday: Roxy pushes Kyle to take Levi out for the day to get Freya out of his system, but no amount of distraction can stop him from wallowing. Enduring constant sniggering and teasing from her students, Jane finally cracks and resolves to punish Zara.

Wednesday: Aaron is worried about Abigail. He’s growing more attached to her every day, but he and David can’t agree on what’s best for her. Amy is at her wits end with Zara, who denies responsibility for yet another scandal. Mackenzie is fed up with Hendrix’s support of Zara.

Thursday: David is reeling from Aaron’s decision to take steps to become Abigail’s legal parents. Paul’s efforts to talk to Terese continue to be rebuffed. Nicolette is struggling with the fraught dynamic at Number 32, worried she’ll be left out of important discussions.

Friday: David is furious when he learns what Aaron has done. Levi is determined to move on from Freya, but worries she’ll hang around in Erinsborough until she finds Gareth. Terese celebrates the start of a new chapter in her life.

Neighbours, Monday to Friday, 1.45pm and 5.30pm

Week Overview

