This week in Neighbours and Home and Away

This week in Erinsborough and Summer Bay…

Week Overview

Levi is rocked by Freya’s revelations and Mackenzie makes a major move. Kyle distracts Levi from his heartbreak and Jane believes Zara’s misbehaviour has gone too far. Aaron makes a shocking move without David, and Mackenzie and Hendrix hit rocky ground.

David feels betrayed by Aaron’s big move and Paul’s attempt to win back Terese backfires. David and Aaron reach a crossroads and Levi makes a fateful decision.

Episode by Episode

Monday: Levi is left reeling as Freya admits to manipulating him, lying to him and stringing him along. Fed up with the tension in Number 30, Mackenzie begins the search for a way out. Smitten Zara misreads Hendrix’s friendship as something more, but her friends aren’t convinced.

Tuesday: Roxy pushes Kyle to take Levi out for the day to get Freya out of his system, but no amount of distraction can stop him from wallowing. Enduring constant sniggering and teasing from her students, Jane finally cracks and resolves to punish Zara.

Wednesday: Aaron is worried about Abigail. He’s growing more attached to her every day, but he and David can’t agree on what’s best for her. Amy is at her wits end with Zara, who denies responsibility for yet another scandal. Mackenzie is fed up with Hendrix’s support of Zara.

Thursday: David is reeling from Aaron’s decision to take steps to become Abigail’s legal parents. Paul’s efforts to talk to Terese continue to be rebuffed. Nicolette is struggling with the fraught dynamic at Number 32, worried she’ll be left out of important discussions.

Friday: David is furious when he learns what Aaron has done. Levi is determined to move on from Freya, but worries she’ll hang around in Erinsborough until she finds Gareth. Terese celebrates the start of a new chapter in her life.

Neighbours, Monday to Friday, 1.45pm and 5.30pm

Week Overview

Not telling Chloe the truth continues to create problems. Mia’s nightmare gets worse, and Alf sees Marilyn’s change first-hand. Felicity gives Cash an ultimatum, and Alf’s sacrifice sees Marilyn finally agree to get help. Alf and Roo do their best to support Martha, and Nikau’s first day as a lifesaver turns into a disaster. Ryder chooses between his pride and his family. Marilyn finds her new normal, and Justin helps Theo find a new interest.

Episode by Episode

Monday: After Ryder confronts her about her kiss with Theo, Chloe finds it hard to be enthusiastic about their business partnership. Marilyn is on her best behaviour around Alf, who comes to her defence. It’s difficult for Mia to watch Chloe and Matthew grow closer.

Tuesday: Ari’s hostile actions toward Matthew make the situation worse for Mia. Felicity and Cash bicker over their father’s upcoming yearly memorial. Alf tries to convince Marilyn to get help after witnessing her bizarre personality change, but she is still resistant to the idea.

Wednesday: Felicity proposes a way that she and Cash might both find closure about their father’s death. An overheard conversation makes Marilyn realize she can trust Alf after all. Dean continues to spiral after a minor setback, certain that he will never surf again.

Thursday: Nik’s first day on the job is very busy, and only gets worse thanks to a cruel trick from Theo. Mac is caught in the middle between Logan and Dean as Dean tries to find someone to blame. After being transferred to Northern Districts, Martha’s health remains fragile.

Friday: John and Justin come down on Theo for stealing the Polaris. Ryder, at a loss for how to repay his family, tries to make things right with Theo. Martha’s condition continues to deteriorate. Nikau is worried that his first day as a life-saver will be his last.

Home and Away, Monday to Friday, 1.15pm on Channel 5