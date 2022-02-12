The latest in Casualty, Holby City and Doctors

This week in Casualty, Holby City and Doctors.

Spring Preview

Coming up, Robyn (Amanda Henderson) must come to a decision about her unexpected pregnancy. Faith (Kirsty Mitchell) is caught up in a cycle of partying but her world comes crashing down when Luka (Tom Mulheron) is targeted by a predator. Matthew’s (Osi Okerafor) past trauma returns to haunt him when he faces an impossible choice between treating two critically injured patients. Matthew’s fledging relationship with Stevie (Elinor Lawless) is also put under strain as he struggles to deal with events that have happened in his past. Paramedic Teddy (Milo Clarke) ignores important signs about his own health, leading to potentially serious consequences.

Iain (Michael Stevenson) goes beyond the call of duty to rescue a patient, putting himself in harm’s way in the process, but his heroic tendencies put a strain on his relationship with Chrissie (Lauren Crace). Sah (Erin Smethurst) is confronted by an old bully, and David’s (Jason Durr) son Olly’s (Harry Collett) struggles with social isolation and depression lead to devastating consequences.

Loretta Preece, Series Producer of Casualty:

“It’s going to be a roller coaster ride in Holby hospital this spring. There are difficult choices for Robyn and Teddy, harsh consequences for Stevie and Faith and a hard hitting, action packed and very poignant story for Iain. It’s a season full of adrenaline and betrayal as well as love, friendship and tenderness. Rosie Jones has really touched viewers hearts as Paula and in April we will discover whether the courts will allow her to take her baby back. And after all Ethan has been through this series, might he be ready to move on from Fenisha’s memory?”

Casualty airs Saturdays at 9.30 pm on BBC One

This week in Doctors fans of the late great Liverpool soap Brookside will recognise Neil Caple who pops up in a storyline.

Al has taken the day off and turns up at Jimmi’s. Jimmi isn’t expecting him and tries to put him off by telling Al he’s building some flat pack furniture but Al offers to help. Al and Jimmi clearly have different strategies for approaching building the furniture and Al gently tries to bring up how Jimmi’s feeling about the Tim situation. Jimmi blames himself and tells Al he’s decided to quit counselling. Eventually, Jimmi agrees to come back to work as a GP but is adamant that counselling is off the table.

Hazeem worries to Ruhma that he isn’t cut out for the job after yesterday. Ruhma gives him some tough love and tells him to get back out there. Hazeem is thrown when Karen tells him she’ll be training him today, and she’s got no time for silly role-playing.

As the week goes on Zara is getting ready to start her self-indulgent day off with a soak in the bath when there’s an unexpected knock at the door. It’s Julian, Davinia’s cuckolded husband, up from London to surprise her! Zara plays for time and calls Davinia to come over as quickly as she can to sort this awkward situation out, and keeps Julian entertained in the meantime. Davinia shows up full of confidence to ward off Julian’s suspicions that she’s not living with Zara as claimed but rather with another man.

Jimmi is back at work after the fallout from Tim’s tragic suicide, and Al keeps an eye on him, wondering whether he is coping. Emma feels alienated from Zara and lonely, as well as jealous of her friendship with Davinia, but refuses.

Doctors, Monday to Thursdays, 1.45 pm on BBC One

The lights, what ones are left on, will soon be turned off at Holby City’s none A&E wards shortly, but meanwhile, the story goes on as Josh is tested when a familiar face is admitted to AAU. Will he be able to manage this private challenge or will the stresses of the day push him back into unhealthy habits?

Also this week Keller is overrun with trouble. While Hanssen colludes with an unexpected visitor, Max has her principles pushed to the limit. Is the ward on a collision course with disaster? while Operation Backlog puts Eli under pressure while Amelia worries what Nicky’s suspension will mean for Juliet.

Torn between professional and personal obligations, which will Eli choose?

Holby City, Tuesdays at 7.50pm on BBC One. (8.20 pm on BBC One Scotland).