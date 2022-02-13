Jennifer Lopez and Maluma in Marry Me Tonight! live concert

The event can be seen from today on Hayu.

To celebrate the release of their new romantic-comedy film Marry Me hitting cinemas this week, Jennifer Lopez and Latin artist Maluma perform a live concert: Marry Me Tonight! featuring original music from the film.

“It’s a musical, so I’m taking romantic comedies, which I love, and my performing and my dancing and my singing, and putting them both together for the first time. That’s been exciting for all of us.” – Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez will perform multiple songs from the film Marry Me, including her title duet with Maluma and her soaring anthem “On My Way.” Maluma will also perform an intimate, acoustic

version of his song “Segundo,” featuring songwriter, producer and guitarist Edgar Barrera.

In addition, four real-world couples will be married during the concert, inspired by the film’s sweeping romance about the power of love to overcome any obstacle. The couples, one of which is the winner of iHeartRadio’s MYfm Marry Me contest, will be married by an ordained minister during the concert, with Jennifer Lopez and Maluma in attendance.

Marry Me Tonight! Jennifer Lopez & Maluma Live is directed by 14-time Emmy award winner Glenn Weiss and is executive produced by the multiple Emmy-winning team of Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner, founders of White Cherry Entertainment. Together, the duo has been responsible for some of the most acclaimed and highest-rated television specials, stadium spectaculars and events in history, including the Tony Awards, Super Bowl Halftime Shows, the Primetime Emmy Awards and the Academy Awards, which Weiss is directing for the seventh time in a row this

year.

“I understand this life, the film is literally going behind the veil of what it’s like to be a celebrity. This is also the first time that I’ve been able to make an album with a movie, which has been a dream of mine. It’s the first time I’ve done a movie with music since Selena, and in that film, they used Selena’s voice, so I never got to sing myself.” – Jennifer Lopez

Kat Valdez (Lopez) is half of the sexiest celebrity power couple on Earth with hot new music supernova Bastian (Maluma, making his feature-film debut). As Kat and Bastian’s inescapable hit single, “Marry Me,” climbs the charts, they are about to be wed before an audience of their fans in a ceremony that will be streamed across multiple platforms. Charlie Gilbert (Wilson) has been

dragged to the concert by his daughter, Lou (Chloe Coleman) and his best friend Parker (Emmy winner Sarah Silverman). When Kat learns, seconds before the ceremony, that Bastian has

cheated on her, she locks eyes with a stranger—a face in the crowd—and, in a moment of inspired insanity, chooses to marry Charlie instead.

An unlikely romance about two different people searching for something real in a world where value is based on likes and followers, Marry Me is a modern love story about celebrity, marriage

and social media. The film also stars Michelle Buteau (Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia) as Kat’s take-noprisoners assistant, Melissa, and John Bradley (Game of Thrones), as Kat’s trusted manager, Colin.

For Jennifer Lopez the film was personal on multiple levels and it marks the first time in her career that she has recorded an album for one of her films.

“Jennifer Lopez is a force of nature, and we got to sit there and be graced with a Jennifer Lopez concert every other day, How can you complain about that?” – Maluma

In the film, Lopez and Maluma’s characters perform together on stage, so Marry Me Tonight! Jennifer Lopez & Maluma Live will provide their millions of fans a glimpse of the breathtaking new music and spectacular performances they’ll see on screen.

