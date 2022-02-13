Broadcasting Radio

Radio 4 explores the role of local, regional and city museums

February 13, 2022
Doug Lambert
No Comments
Neil McGregor will host the series…


The Museums That Make Us sees the former British Museum and National Gallery director Neil MacGregor visit museums right across the UK, to uncover how the stories they tell help us understand who we are.

Richard Knight, Commissioner for Radio 4:

“We’re delighted Neil MacGregor – a key figure in the world of museums and of course much loved by the Radio 4 audience – has taken on this challenge: to shine a light on our regional museums as they seek to recover after the pandemic. These are institutions which find themselves on the frontline of contemporary debates about our past. As well as guiding us towards some extraordinary collections, right across the UK, this is a chance for Neil to help us think more deeply about the role of these important and valuable places in curating our shared history.””.

After spending much of his life at the centre of our national museum life in London, Neil is taking to the road to discover more about the extraordinary work being done in museums outside the capital; from Stornoway to Stowmarket, and Belfast to Birmingham.

In The Museums That Make Us, he will discover the active role museums play in their communities, responding to the shifting social and cultural landscape they inhabit. Along the way, Neil will try to understand the purpose of these cherished institutions in 2022 and the challenges their directors and curators face.

In each episode Neil visits a single museum and invites its curator to choose an item from their collection which explains the museum’s role and relationship to its local audience. These objects – whether disputed or deeply loved – often represent episodes from the past which are viewed very differently today.

He’ll be visiting the great national museums of Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland, as well as major-city institutions in Birmingham, Leeds, Liverpool and elsewhere. The first programme will establish Neil’s approach to the subject on a visit to the gardens of Stowe in Buckinghamshire, where in the 1740s the first example of a vision of Britain outside London was established, complete with a Temple of British worthies.

Neil MacGregor:

“Museums have always been telescopes trained on the past to help locate a sense of place in the present. What’s going on in our museums today is at once challenging and exciting, and it can only really be understood by visiting as many as possible and finding out how they have approached what is a vital role in providing a sense of local, regional and national identity.”

It will be broadcast weekdays at 1.45pm on Radio 4 from Monday 7 March, and be available as a podcast on BBC Sounds.

Share Button

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Broadcasting Telly Today

TV Highlights: From an animal table lamp to a shower in the back garden

February 13, 2022
Shaun Linden
Broadcasting Streaming

Jennifer Lopez and Maluma in Marry Me Tonight! live concert

February 13, 2022
Neil Lang
Broadcasting Streaming

Ali Wong returns to Netflix with more life observations…

February 13, 2022
James Ryder
Broadcasting ITV

The Masked Singer Final: The last masks removed as Panda wins

February 12, 2022
Mike Watkins