Pick of the Plots: Monday 14th February

Your Pick of the Plots for Monday, February 14.

Vinny is preparing for Dotty’s belated surprise birthday party but Dotty clearly has something else on her mind. At the café, Patrick tells Dotty they’re all thinking of her Grandma Dot at this time but she storms out. Patrick and Sonia watch as Dotty lays flowers outside No.23 to remember Nick’s passing.

At the club, Vinny has set everything up but when Dotty appears, she accuses Vinny of trying to embarrass her, especially the day after her dad’s anniversary.

Rocky later intervenes when he sees a drunk Dotty lashing out at Mitch. Dotty stumbles off, but Rocky and Vinny are soon in pursuit. They’re terrified when they find her unconscious and call for help.

Meanwhile, Jean is living life to the full, but Stacey is concerned by her behaviour. Stacey agrees to go on a date with Kheerat.

Elsewhere, Kheerat creates an email account under the name Chantelle Atkins.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8pm

Jacob approaches Amy, Asha and Summer and suggests they go clubbing in town. Later, in the club, Amy becomes increasingly woozy. Suddenly she collapses.

Later, in the hospital, it’s ascertained that Amy’s drink was spiked with GHB. Steve thinks that Jacob was responsible. Jacob reveals that he and Amy are together.

Meanwhile, in the factory, Lydia opens a gift bag and pulls out the set of sexy lingerie, making out it’s from her ex and she’s confused by his mixed messages. Sarah’s unhappy when Adam calls to cancel their Valentines Date.

Elsewhere, Elaine imposes a sex ban on Tim, leaving Sally furious. Daisy and Daniel give in to their feelings.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm

Billy and Dawn emotionally exchange their vows and the congregation erupt in joy.

However, as everyone makes their way to Home Farm for the reception, the bride and groom are nowhere to be seen. Could Meena be behind this?

Meanwhile, Moira tries to get Cain to go and see Kyle, but he locks himself away.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Sparks continue to fly between Leela and her dangerous new love interest Ethan, but they are soon interrupted by an investigator looking into Maya’s disappearance.

With an investigator hot on their tail, Sienna makes haunted Ste pull himself together one final time to ensure they don’t get sent down for murder.

Meanwhile, Tony buys a bunch of red roses for his business rival Damon, but it’s far from a peace offering as he hides a microphone in the bouquet to get some dirt on his competitor. Later, Tony gets the wrong end of the stick and thinks Damon is trying to steal his wife.

Elsewhere, it’s an emotional day for many village residents as they say goodbye to Celeste. Becky and Ollie make a shocking announcement.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm