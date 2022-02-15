Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 15th February

Your Pick of the Plots for Tuesday, February 15.

Jean’s content with the latest developments between herself and Harvey but, concerned for her mum, Stacey calls the doctor about her.

Later as Jean fills Shirley in on her new romance, she gets a call from the doctor. Jean makes it clear to Stacey that her interference isn’t welcome.

Meanwhile, Jada bumps into Will who is clearly nervous in her presence. Jada eschews a day out with her friends to work at the salon but she becomes defensive after making a mistake, leaving Denise concerned about her.

Elsewhere, Gray’s heart drops as an email arrives from “Chantelle”. Gray confides in Kheerat that he’s being trolled.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

At a remote viaduct, Meena smiles as she taunts Billy and Dawn with her gun.

Billy is horrified when Meena tells him about the little game they are about to play, where he gets to either save himself or Dawn. She threatens to kill them both if Billy doesn’t decide.

As Billy tells Dawn that he would always take a bullet for her, Meena points the gun and fires. But who has been shot?

Meanwhile, when Vinny presents Liv with a jewellery box, she misinterprets the romantic gift as a marriage proposal.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Honour takes it upon herself to mend fences between Dave and Maxine. Dave invites Maxine to games night, but his other children are far from pleased.

Meanwhile, Cindy doesn’t want Becky to be a part of their family. She offers Ollie a difficult ultimatum – his family or his girlfriend. Later, Becky tells Ollie that she has found medication which will give Luke a full recovery, but will he trust her and potentially put his dad in harm’s way?

Elsewhere, Ethan demands that Ste and Sienna explain themselves after overhearing a suspicious conversation. Ste plans to go to the police, so Ethan decides to fill him in on the truth about Maya, unaware that his policeman nephew Sam is listening to their conversation.

Also, Yazz struggles to forgive Tom.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm