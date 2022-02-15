Nicola Greaves and Rebecca Glashow take on new roles at the Beeb

Nicola Greaves has been given an expanded remit which will see her become BBC Studios’ Executive Vice President Global Operations while Rebecca Glashow has been named as BBC Studios’ Chief Executive Officer, Global Distribution.

Nicola Greaves, reporting to Martyn Freeman, BBC Studios’ Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel, will oversee the management, strategy and delivery of BBC Studios content for its Branded Services – encompassing Global Channels and UKTV – and distribution businesses.

Nicola Greaves:

“It’s an exciting time to join the Global Operations team as we take on the challenge of supporting BBC Studios ambitious growth targets, by delivering content and channel services in the most effective and sustainable manner through process improvements and our continuing investment in people and technology.”

Nicola joined UKTV in 2013 and has extensive industry experience in broadcast operations, business strategy and technology. Prior to working at UKTV, Nicola held leadership roles at Red Bee Media following a career in medical publishing. Nicola will start in her new post in mid-April.

Rebecca Glashow to the newly created role of Chief Executive Officer, Global Distribution. She will take up the position on 1 March and becomes a member of BBC Studio’s Executive Committee on the same date. In her new role, Rebecca takes expanded responsibilities for BBC Studios’ global distribution portfolio (ex-UK & Ireland), encompassing content sales, direct to consumer services, international channels, co-productions as well as continued responsibility for the growth of BBC’s digital global news.

Rebecca Glashow: