RuPaul joins Ant and Dec for first Saturday Night Takeaway of 2022

The telly party returns to screens this weekend with other names including Jeremy Clarkson and Jordan North.
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway returns this Saturday to ITV with RuPaul today confirmed as the first guest announcer of the new series. Who Wants to be a Millionaire host Jeremy Clarkson is the unsuspecting star of Undercover as protesters arrive at his farm demanding rights for soil, two of the protesters look familiar…could that be Ant and Dec?!
In a world exclusive first, all three winners of BBC Three’s Drag Race UK will perform together for the first time on television in a spectacular End of the Show Show. Appearing on stage will be The Vivienne, Lawrence Chaney and Krystal Versace.
Also back are the other regular features viewers have come to love including Happiest Minute & Takeaway Getaway. There’s also Gift on a Shift with Jordan North and Fleur East and Andi Peters are back. The producers also promise live big surprises for viewers and the studio audience.
Kick start the weekend with a bang and the happiest ninety minutes of the week live on ITV/STV/UTV and ITV Hub/STV Player at 7 pm, Saturday 19th, February.