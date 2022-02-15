RuPaul joins Ant and Dec for first Saturday Night Takeaway of 2022

The telly party returns to screens this weekend with other names including Jeremy Clarkson and Jordan North.



Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway returns this Saturday to ITV with RuPaul today confirmed as the first guest announcer of the new series. Who Wants to be a Millionaire host Jeremy Clarkson is the unsuspecting star of Undercover as protesters arrive at his farm demanding rights for soil, two of the protesters look familiar…could that be Ant and Dec?!

In a world exclusive first, all three winners of BBC Three’s Drag Race UK will perform together for the first time on television in a spectacular End of the Show Show. Appearing on stage will be The Vivienne, Lawrence Chaney and Krystal Versace.

ITV has also confirmed that the live show will have an in-studio audience for this series again, with the past series having ‘the audience’ on screens around the set while Ant vs Dec is back and as always Stephen Mulhern will have a brand new high octane challenge for the Geordie duo.