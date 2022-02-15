Jonas Khan joins the cast of Hollyoaks

Jonas will feature as the Maalik family’s Imam, Zain Rizwaan.

Jonas Khan will be filming alongside Harvey Virdi as her new onscreen love interest, and local Imam, Zain.

Zain will enter the Hollyoaks village after a call for help from the Maalik family following Imran losing his faith. Caring Zain will quickly become the “agony aunt” of the village, especially to Misbah, as sparks soon fly between the pair…

Jonas’ first appearance as Zain on Hollyoaks is Friday 18th February on E4, and Monday 21st February on Channel 4.

Talking about joining the Channel 4 soap, Jonas says:

“I’m very excited to be joining a progressive TV show such as Hollyoaks. A programme that always looks to push boundaries. Zain will look to bring some spirituality and guidance to the Maalik family and rest of the village.”

Jonas Khan has also appeared in Our Girl (2013), Tyrant (2016), Rock the Kasbah (2015) and Little French Fish (2020).

Hollyoaks airs every weeknight at 7PM on E4, and 6:30PM on Channel 4