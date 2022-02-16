Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 16th February

Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, February 16.

The nurse tells Steve and Tracy that Amy should make a full recovery with credit to whoever put her in the recovery position. Asha reveals it was Jacob but Steve orders him to stay away from Amy in future.

A police officer questions Amy about the spiked drink. Suddenly there’s a commotion in the corridor and Tracy and Amy dash out just in time to see Steve punching Jacob.

Later, Amy gets word that Jacob has been arrested for supplying fake IDs and Simon admits this development is down to him. Amy tells Jacob that she has no choice but to finish with him.

Meanwhile, Daniel and Daisy agree to give their relationship another go. David urges Daniel to lean on the school to conduct a full investigation into who spiked Amy’s drink. David refuses to let Max go back to school until the culprit has been found.

Elsewhere, Chesney and Gemma are taken aback when Joseph’s Gran, Linda, calls at No.5. Chesney puts on a front to Linda.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm

The danger for Billy and Dawn intensifies.

Meanwhile, Chas and Cain reflect on happier times, but can Chas make Cain see sense?

Elsewhere, Vinny is disappointed that his romantic gesture backfired so spectacularly.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Ethan has a lot of explaining to do after policeman Sam overheard him talking yesterday.

Sienna makes up a lie, but will Sam believe her? Later, Ethan has a dangerous proposition for Ste and Sienna, and it’s not long before he turns his attention to Liberty.

Meanwhile, there’s a lot at stake when Ollie must decide whether to side with Cindy or with Becky.

Elsewhere, Yazz enlists Verity’s help with a new article she is writing regarding cheating in a relationship. A mix-up leads to Tom sending the wrong article to the Chester Herald.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm