BBC announces schedule changes for EastEnders and Doctors

The BBC has announced a change in TX for 50% of EastEnders’ output.

From March 7th EastEnders will air Monday-Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One in response to ITV’s recent schedule shake-up. ITV announced last month that the slots for its serial dramas would be changing to accommodate an extended evening news show running until 7.30pm.

Coronation Street will be moving to hour-long episodes on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm, while Emmerdale moves further into peak with a consistent 7.30 pm slot.

The Friday edition of EastEnders usually lags some way behind other episodes in the ratings but the benefits of its loss could be cancelled out by a permanent clash with Emmerdale.

EastEnders has aired at 8.00pm on Monday and Friday evenings since April 1994 and August 2001 respectively, however, in the last couple of years the latter has often been displaced to 8.30pm to make way for double episodes of Coronation Street at 7.30pm.

The BBC has also announced that Doctors will be getting a primetime repeat on BBC Two at 7.00pm in addition to its usual 1.45pm lunchtime BBC One airing. Both dramas will continue to be available to watch on BBC iPlayer as they premiere in their new slots giving viewers the choice to watch when and where they desire.

“We’re delighted that, from 7th March, there will be new regular time slots for EastEnders on BBC One, and Doctors on BBC Two. Both shows have a loyal following; and this new simplified schedule means it’s even easier for viewers to get their fix, as well as being able to watch whenever and wherever they choose on iPlayer. A 7pm time slot gives a whole new audience chance to enjoy the drama in Letherbridge; while EastEnders‘ new 7.30pm slot begins with a hugely exciting week, as killer Gray Atkins is finally exposed…” – Kate Oates, Head of Continuing Drama, BBC Studios

The changes come into effect on Monday 7th March to coincide with a huge week in Walford in which the truth about serial killer Gray Atkins is finally exposed. Viewers will also see the brand-new EastEnders set for the first time.

In Doctors Jimmi is faced with an urgent crisis with one of his patients, whilst the pressure mounts for Zara who has not only introduced new Trainee GP Princess, but also realises the extent that one of her colleagues has gone to in their bid to divide and conquer but who will remain victorious?