Emilia Fox and Professor David Wilson to return to Channel 4 to uncover more unsolved murders

Fox and Wilson will return to shine a light on a new batch of murders that remain a mystery.

Will Rowson, Commissioning Editor at Channel 4:

“Emilia and David are great talent and each bring their own following to the channel. The first series was stylish, purposeful and compassionate. I’m delighted to have recommissioned such a distinctive and successful title in a competitive space.”

Channel 4 has commissioned 6 more episodes of their successful 10pm series ‘in the footsteps of killers’ from ‘GamesMaster’ indie Alaska. The series starring Emilia Fox and Professor David Wilson will return to shine a light on a new batch of unsolved murders

The first series comprised three parts, running at 10pm where it consolidating at over 1,000,000. Many of the cases in this new series were suggested by viewers who had seen the first run and appealed to Emilia and David for help in highlighting cases close to them.

Criminologist Dr Graham Hill will also be joining for the new run.

The news series will be distributed by Abacus Media Rights who have already sold series 1 to BritBox North America.

Ian Lamarra, Creative Director Alaska: