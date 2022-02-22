Kemi Badenoch impressed with TV and Film ‘Diversity-Inclusion Mentor Scheme’

The Production Guild of Great Britain, in partnership with the British Film Commission, marked the completion of its inaugural Diversity and Inclusion Mentor Scheme last night (Monday 21 February) at a House of Commons reception hosted by the Minister for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Kemi Badenoch.

Lyndsay Duthie, CEO of The Production Guild of Great Britain:

“What a valuable experience the last six months has been for our mentees. They have soaked up guidance and picked the brains of experienced senior figures behind some of the most successful UK-produced films and TV dramas of recent years. A supply of talented crew is vital for the production industry’s continued growth. More equal and inclusive hiring practices are also crucial if we’re going to tap into the best new and emerging talent. I’m proud to see our mentoring scheme providing such beneficial progression for individuals who have encountered barriers in the past.”

The PGGB & BFC Diversity and Inclusion Mentor Scheme was launched in August 2021 with the core aim of helping underrepresented talent working in UK film and High-End TV production reach the next level of their career in their chosen field.

15 talented mentees working at entry, early, experienced and expert levels in departments represented by PGGB’S membership – including production, accounts, assistant directing, locations, post-production and VFX – were matched with experienced senior industry mentors who have worked on some of the biggest titles recently made in the UK, such as Killing Eve, Luther and Gangs of London.

Minister for Levelling Up Communities and Equalities, Kemi Badenoch:

“Speaking to the mentees I have met here this evening, I’ve been extremely impressed by the impact this mentoring has had on their confidence levels and career focus. Film and TV production is one of the fastest growing sectors in the UK economy; widening access to production careers must be a priority to improve diversity in the UK’s film and television production workforce. I’m pleased to see this work being rolled out by The Production Guild and the British Film Commission and look forward to seeing more individuals benefit from mentorships in the future.”

PGGB will stay in contact with mentees for throughout the coming year to monitor progress and support development through its unique Virtual Learning Environment (VLE). The next PGGB & BFC Diversity and Inclusion Mentor Scheme will launch in 2023.

PGGB’s Diversity and Inclusion Mentor Scheme is supported by the ScreenSkills Mentoring Network which is backed by the BFI, awarding National Lottery funds as part of its Future Film Skills strategy. It is part of PGGB’s Mission Inclusion programme (#MI21) delivered in partnership with the British Film Commission, designed by PGGB’s Diversity and Inclusion Action Group to empower production personnel to expand their networks and ensure they are hiring diverse production teams.

Samantha Perahia MBE, Head of Production UK, British Film Commission: