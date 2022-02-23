EastEnders star Zack Morris to leave the soap

The actor is leaving his role as Keegan Baker after five years.

Zack Morris has quit his role as Keegan Baker in EastEnders to pursue new projects.

In a statement, the actor – whose final scenes are reportedly already in the can – said that it was time to give his character a “well-earned rest”.

“After five beautiful years on this incredible show, I have made the tough decision to leave Walford and give Keegan Butcher-Baker some well-earned rest,” Morris noted in a statement. “This show has quite frankly changed my life for the better. It will always hold a real loving place in my heart. “The hard work, love and dedication that goes into making four episodes a week is immense and it’s not to be taken lightly.”

Morris made his first appearance in EastEnders as Keegan in January 2017; the character – a school friend of Shakil Kazemi (Shaheen Jafargholi) – quickly made a nuisance of himself around Walford, taunting residents including Denise Fox (Diane Parish) and Derek Harkinson (Ian Lavender).

Viewers first saw a less abrasive side to Keegan when the rest of the Taylor family joined him in Walford in June of the same year.

In May 2018, Keegan and Shakil were central to a knife crime plot that saw them rounded on by a gang of blade-carrying youths in the ginnel adjacent to The Queen Vic. The attack had fatal consequences for Shakil.

After initially feeling vengeful over his friend’s premature demise, the incident led Keegan to re-evaluate his ways and the character mellowed some more when he found love with Tiffany Butcher (Maisie Smith).