Tributes to Anna Karen

The On the Buses and EastEnders actress died yesterday, with tributes paid to the actress across the world of showbiz today…

Anna is best known for playing the role of Olive in the sitcom On The Buses and later series The Rag Trade as well as Peggy Mitchell’s sister Aunt Sal on BBC soap EastEnders.

EastEnders’ production team have paid tribute in a statement:

“We are deeply saddened to hear that Anna Karen has passed away. Anna created a sharp, quick witted and extremely popular character in Aunt Sal that the audience will never forget, just as those who worked with her at EastEnders will never forget her warmth, kindness fun and good humour. Our love and thoughts are with Anna’s family and friends.”

It was reported yesterday that Anna died as the result of a fire at her home in Ilford, East London. According to reports, firefighters were called to a blaze at the property at 10.30pm on Tuesday 22nd February.

Radio Personality Tony Blackburn:

“So sorry to hear Anna Karen has died in a house fire. I did a panto with her in the 60’s and she was lovely. I can’t believe she died in this tragic way.”

Writer Jonathan Harvey also took to social media to share his sadness:

“So sad to hear that Anna Karen has died. We had such a giggle making the film of Beautiful Thing, and years later she was my goddaughter’s drama teacher. She’s reunited with her Terry now. Love to her friends and family xxx“

TV presenter and singer Cheryl Baker tweeted:

“I have just heard the awful news that my fabulous mate, #AnnaKaren has died in a house fire. What a horrific way to die, I can’t bear to think about it. I adored her – She was an absolute treasure, both on and off the screen.”

On the Buses is probably one of the better-remembered comedies of the 1970s thanks to its successful run on ITV and three cinema movies spun-off from the television series. The show is regularly re-run on ITV3. Anna played Olive who was often the butt of many jokes, with her dowdy ‘hapless’ image.

In the late 1990s, Anna made her first appearance as the recurring character ‘Aunt Sal’ in EastEnders – sister of Peggy (Barbara Windsor). She would go on to make a further 57 appearances as the character through to 2017. Aunt Sal became renowned for her scornful observations of the dysfunctional Mitchell family dynamics.

John Altman, best known as ‘Nasty Nick Cotton’ in EastEnders tweeted:

“So sad to hear about Anna Karen’s passing. Very upsetting. It was a pleasure to have known her. A bright, warm, talented, friendly and estute lady. My heart goes out to all her friends and family. May she rest in peace. xx.“

Rita Simons, who played Roxy Mitchell in EastEnders, paid tribute on Twitter:

“I just heard the awful news about the wonderful Anna Karen. Horrific and awful and so so sad. She was one of the best. Sleep well lovely Anna. Sending all my love to her family and friends”

Scott Mitchell, husband of the late Dame Barbara Windsor recalled:

“Barbara and Anna were lifelong friends and Anna was always what I considered to be Barbara’s only real girlfriend. Anna had seen Barbara go through every stage of her life and their late-night phone calls together before Barbara’s illness, will always be a fond memory for me of hearing them put the world to rights. Anna and I had kept in regular contact since Barbara’s passing and she was a good friend and support to me when things were tough and we spoke a couple of weeks ago. “It was a fun chat and I thought how upbeat she sounded. We always shared memories and jokes about Barbara. Anna was one of three I asked to speak at Barbara’s funeral. I will remember her straight-talking, great humour and intelligence. May she rest in peace.”

Her first major role was alongside Barbara Windsor in the BBC 1969 series Wild, Wild Women. A friendship from that show would last Anna and Babs a lifetime and lead to her gig in Albert Square.



After On The Buses ended Anna later took the character to another LWT produced series, a revival of former Beeb show, The Rag Trade. Both Anna, as Olive, and future EastEnders star Gillian Taylforth, as Lyn, appeared as clothing factory workers. The cast also appeared in ATV’s 1978 special Golden Gala which marked the 50th Anniversary of the Women’s suffrage movement.

Daniella Westbrook, who starred as Sam Mitchell in EastEnders said:

“I’m devastated at the loss of lovely Anna, my condolences to her family may she Rest In Peace.”

Jake Wood, who played Max Branning, tweeted:

“So sad to hear of the passing of Anna Karen. Loved working with her, so funny and full of character RIP x.”

Actor Gary Hailes also took to social media to pay tribute:

“Rest in peace Anna. So proud to have been your friend. We will always have Margate x”

After buses, there were several guest parts including in BBC One soap Doctors, Thames TV’s police series The Bill, TTTV’ Super Gran and BBC sitcom Goodnight Sweetheart. As well as the On The Buses big-screen spin-offs Anna also featured in Carry On Loving and Carry On Camping. In 1996 she featured in the much-praised ‘coming out’ movie Beautiful Thing.

Actress Linda Regan, best known for Hi-de-Hi said: