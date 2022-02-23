Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 23rd February

Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, February 23.

With the adoption hearing about to start, Abi calls Sally and leaves a message, begging her not to tell Kevin about her infidelity. The social worker gives Abi a glowing report, but when the Judge rules that they’ll reconvene on the 14th March, Kevin and Abi are disappointed.

Later, Abi takes a call from Sally, unaware that her phone is connected to the blue tooth speaker in the camper van. Having heard their conversation, Kevin roars off down the street in the van.

Meanwhile, Lydia turns on the waterworks in front of Sean and makes out it’s man trouble. Imran shows Adam a series of online reviews, slating him as a solicitor.

Later, Sarah tells Lydia about the online abuse Adam’s being subjected to, while Lydia makes out to Sarah that her ex won’t stop hounding her with texts. Outside Victoria Court, Sarah and Adam row over Lydia. Lydia listens, intrigued.

Elsewhere, Stu gives Tracy a taste of her own medicine; Amy and Jacob agree to carry on seeing each other in secret.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm

Vinny and Liv wonder how to get out of a hole they have dug when Chas and Mandy arrive, having heard the end of their conversation.

Chas concludes that Liv is back on the booze, causing her and Mandy to exchange words.

Meanwhile, Noah is thrown when Chloe tells him that she slept with Jacob. Noah confronts Jacob.

Elsewhere, Rhona attempts to tell Marlon about Marcus, but will she confess before Marcus arrives in the village?

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

There’s hope of a new romance for John Paul after a night with his admirer, Luis.

However, an earlier accusation reveals the shocking truth and this makes John Paul view the night before differently.

Meanwhile, Warren tells Joel about him having another seizure, but as Joel fails to get Warren to go to the hospital, can he be convinced to tell Maxine what’s going on? Later, Warren hides a bag-full of secrets…

Elsewhere, Saul gives Grace an ultimatum.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm