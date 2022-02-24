More Car S.O.S for National Geographic

National Geographic’s top-rated car restoration show with a heart, Car S.O.S, returns to screens for its tenth run next month.

The latest series will begin on Thursday 10th March with ten unmissable new episodes – including a very special anniversary show featuring the 100th car to be made-over on the series and a stack of celebrity faces who will be popping up throughout the run.

Each new episode features a different heart-warming and inspiring story from owners who deserve the chance to have their treasured classic motor fully restored back to its prime condition, with parts-blagging car enthusiast Tim Shaw and master mechanic Fuzz Townshend who are joined by special guest stars, including ex-England football legends Bryan Robson and Wes Brown, who are on hand to lend their time, energy, and moral support to a very special Car S.O.S reveal at Old Trafford football stadium. Other celebrity Car S.O.S fans who make cameo appearances in the series are David Beckham, Sir Paul McCartney, TV mechanic and motoring specialist Ed China and Emmerdale actress Natalie J. Robb.

The tenth series begins with an incredible makeover of a Fiat Uno Turbo, which was once the pride and joy of Gerry who recently discovered that he was suffering from a rare form of blood cancer, leaving unable to fix-up his car. Gerry underwent several months of chemotherapy which initially helped – however sadly it was then discovered that cancer had spread to his spine. The Car S.O.S team battled through a series of setbacks to get the car back to its former glory, and the result of all their persistence and hard work will leave even the most hardened of petrolheads amazed.

Later in the series, in what promises to be one of the most moving episodes in Car S.O.S history, we follow the story of the Howe family. Contributor Steve’s daughter Darcie was at the Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena when a terrorist bomb tore through the lives of those there. Darcie survived, but her mother who had come to collect her was sadly killed. Before the tragic blast, they wanted to restore their 1963 Citroen HY Camionette into a milkshake and coffee van, however, due to the circumstances they didn’t get round to it. Car S.O.S have stepped in to make it happen. This is one of the biggest Car S.O.S reveals to date, as it took place at Old Trafford Stadium, with the help of ex-Manchester United legends Wes Brown and Bryan Robson.

Also featured in the series is the story of Ash, an electrician from Huddersfield. Ash owned an 1992, VW Corrrado, it was his pride and joy, but after being diagnosed with testicular cancer, then being close to death from sepsis, Ash was left too weak to be able to keep the car on the road and it ended up rotting away behind an industrial estate. Wife Kristina knew how much the car meant to Ash and wrote to Tim and Fuzz to see if they could help get the car back on the road and bring some much-needed joy into Ash’s life as he awaits his all clear.

Details of the special 100th Car S.O.S renovation are currently under wraps, but the show will feature an incredible makeover of a classic car that is brought back from the brink to live out a new life as a top of the range eclectic car.