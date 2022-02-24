TikTok star Vickaboo! says ‘Let’s Brunch’

W7 Makeup has revealed this week their latest palette.

W7 have launched their newest palette ‘Let’s Brunch’ in collaboration with the online sensation and TikTok star, Vickaboo! Vickaboo has teamed up with W7 to launch a vegan-friendly palette that is ‘perfect for a day to night look, suiting all complexions’ the brand note.

There are twelve brunchin’ shades from soft glam to bold and bright, priced at £8.95 ‘Let’s Brunch’ aims to let make-up users achieve a flawless look without breaking the bank. The full shade range is; Spritz a beige shimmer, Chaos is a burnt orange matte, Espresso a coffee matte, Tipsy is a copper pressed glitter, Bellini is an orange matte, Audra a chocolate matte, Punch is an orange-brown matte and Daiquiri is a dusty rose matte.

There is also Rosé a pink pressed glitter, Shaken is a beige matte, Mayhem a dusty rose metallic and Cosmo is a bright red-pink matte.

Vickaboo:

“I grew up using and ‘borrowing’ W7 products from my sisters makeup bag so working with the brand now is a dream come true. Being able to share affordable makeup which is amazing quality with my followers is amazing. Sometimes a good product comes from the heart and I cannot wait to see this palette thrive!”

The W7 Let’s Brunch palette can be found at www.w7makeup.co.uk for £8.95.