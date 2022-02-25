Pick of the Plots: Friday 25th February

Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, February 25.

With Tommy reluctant to go to school, Phil takes him to the gym where he puts him through his paces with a punch bag. Tommy flees when the training becomes too intense.

Later, Ben confronts Phil after he overhears Tommy showing off about what he’s been taught.

That evening, Tommy runs into the school bullies again. He runs away but they give chase.

Phil panics when he learns from Lily that Tommy has been chased into the Argee Bhajee by the bullies. Desperate to protect Tommy, he finds a way to scare the bullies and make them leave Tommy alone.

Meanwhile, Vinny vents to Dotty about Suki

Elsewhere, Honey gets a pep talk.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8.30pm

Sarah answers Adam’s phone to Sasha from the hotel informing her that they’ve found the ladies’ watch from his last visit. Lydia makes out that she spent the night with her married ex and Sarah tells her about the watch.

Sarah does some digging. She finds a receipt among Adam’s things from a lingerie shop and calls the hotel to query Adam’s bill. Later, Sarah confronts Lydia who feigns tears and admits that she and Adam are having an affair.

Adam assures Sarah that Lydia is lying through her back teeth. Will Sarah believe him?

Meanwhile, Imran quizzes Abi, wanting to know how much she’s told Kevin. They both freeze at the sight of Toyah. Later, Abi leaves Kevin a message telling him that she loves him.

Elsewhere, Craig starts work at Underworld; Joseph moans to Linda about his miserable life.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm

Rhona makes things worse.

Meanwhile, Marlon offends Bob.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

John Paul struggles to hide his alcohol withdrawal symptoms. He gets a shock to the system as Prince mentions an alarm going off at the school. When John Paul convinces him to let him check it out, he uncovers a frightening scene.

Later, labelled as ‘the hero of the day’, John Paul watches as someone else gets the blame for his mistake.

Meanwhile, Pearl critiques Felix for putting pressure on DeMarcus to be perfect and Felix searches the village for him.

Elsewhere, Mercedes attends her job interview, but when she shows up late, will she be given another chance?

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm