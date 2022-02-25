TV Highlights: From Suffragettes to Spitting Image

Telly Today picks for Friday, February 25th…

Not such a long way to Tipperary…

Bill Nighy narrates a journey down Ireland’s River Suir. From its headwaters in Devil’s Bit Mountain, County Tipperary, down to the Hook Lighthouse in County Wexford, it’s a river that flows with the history of the Emerald Isle.

On the river’s route, the programme gets the face of two Irelands: an 18th-century cottage orné, built in the style of Marie Antoinette’s play farm by the English gentry; and ‘coot boats’, small fishing boats that helped feed this area of Ireland during the Great Famine of 1845- 1852.

Camera crews travel by canoe, swimming, rowing and sailing, as they dive deep into the Irish soul of the River Suir.

World’s Most Scenic River Journeys – River Suir, Channel 5, 7 pm

Not so Loose Women…

Mary Beard explores how thousands of years of stories and images stereotyping women have shaped our thinking, and what this means for women who are in positions of power today.

In this first episode of a new series of Inside Culture Mary Beard explores how thousands of years of stories and images stereotyping women have shaped our thinking, and what this means for women who are in positions of power today. She is joined in her quest by a group of women who have smashed their glass ceilings and operated at the highest levels of political power, including the former Prime Minister of Australia, Julia Gillard, and the first black woman to serve as a Minister in the British cabinet, Baroness Valerie Amos.

Mary also meets former MP and novelist Edwina Currie at The Pankhurst Centre in Manchester to discuss how art has treated women who either had or sought power throughout history – from Roman Empresses to Elizabeth I, and from Suffragettes to Spitting Image.

Inside Culture with Mary Beard, BBC Two, 7.30 pm

A Friday Thriller…

Recently widowed mother Amy Carr (Naomi Watts) is doing her best to restore normalcy to the lives of her young daughter and teenage son in their small town. As she’s on a jog in the woods, she finds her town thrown into chaos as a shooting takes place at her son’s school.

Miles away on foot in the dense forest, Amy desperately races against time to save her son in a pulse-pounding thriller that takes place in real time.

The Desperate Hour, Sky Cinema, from today