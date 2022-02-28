Filmzie launches dedicated LGBT carousel on its platform

Filmzie, the free film streaming and social platform, has curated a catalogue of feature-length and short films around LGBT stories and directors.

The slate includes Gwenn Joyaux’s multi award-winning film Tomorrow Island, a beautifully shot and atmospheric love story set in the arctic circle at the dawn of the Cold War. The film follows a young Soviet telegraphist’s desperate attempt to save her American lover who is at risk of being stranded on the Russian side of the Bering Strait after learning the border is set to be closed.

The collection is designed to represent LGBTQ+ stories from around the world, featuring the likes of award-winning Indian director Rohan Kanawade’s U for Usha. The film follows Usha, a single mother and farm labourer in rural India who finds herself drawn to a female teacher at a local primary school, leading to a sexual awakening that also inspired a passion for learning.

Other award-winning international titles include Dutch drama High Tide by Claire Zhou, Norwegian comedy The Corner, Persian language drama Collage, Mexican comedy Orizaba’s Peak, and the drama More Than He Knows by Emmy® nominated director Fiona Dawson.

The full slate of films available on Filmzie can be found here.

Matej Boda, CEO of Filmzie:

“LGBTQ+ stories have often been hidden away or ignored. We want to help put these fantastic films front and centre to help them reach a wider audience. By sharing stories from people of different backgrounds, sexual orientation and viewpoints we can help foster a greater understanding and increase allyship around the world. Not only that, but the films have wonderful and important stories that deserve to be seen. We’ll continue to add to this catalogue and look for further compelling films to showcase.”

FILMZIE is a free movie and TV streaming and social platform with over 1,000 titles in its catalogue. It is designed for film fans eager to discover new movies and offers expertly curated films and series from a broad collection of both iconic and new works.

Filmzie is available as a mobile and smart TV app worldwide. It can also be found on Roku, FireTV dongles in any territory where this hardware is available. In addition, audiences in the United Kingdom and Australia have access to Filmzie as a linear channel on Samsung TV Plus service. With this service users can find, search and browse Filmzie’s catalogue through the integrated TV menu.