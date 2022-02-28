Stevie Basaula to depart EastEnders

Actor Stevie Basaula has quit his role as Isaac Baptiste in the BBC One soap.

The actor said in a statement that being a part of the soap had been a “dream come true” but that he is keen to explore other acting opportunities.

“Grateful to have spent over two years on one of the biggest shows in the country, there’s nothing like it,” Basaula noted.

Isaac was introduced to the Square as the son of Sheree Trueman (Suzette Llewelyn), herself a recent newcomer as the wife of Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker).

He made his first appearance in Albert Square on New Year’s Day 2020 as viewers learnt he was behind a series of mysterious phone calls that Sheree had been receiving, which Denise (Diane Parish) had initially suspected as being from a secret lover.

It was later revealed that Patrick was Isaac’s father from an earlier fling he’d had with Sheree.

Isaac’s most notable storyline is perhaps his struggles around his schizophrenia diagnosis, which viewers were first made aware of in February 2021 as he clashed with his mother over her opposition to his budding romance with Lola (Danielle Harold).

Sheree was worried that her son may – upon revealing the truth – suffer a rejection which he would take badly. However, ignoring his mum’s pleas not to tell anyone, Isaac decided to share his diagnosis with Lola and his father Patrick.

Last summer, Isaac’s mental state later deteriorated after he stopped taking his medication amid doubts over his diagnosis.